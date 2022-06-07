Overview

Dr. Michael Isaac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Isaac works at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Group in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.