Dr. Michael Isaac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Isaac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Isaac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Isaac works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Group5236 W University Dr Ste 4450 Bldg 1, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isaac?
Where do we start? Dr. Isaac is very sharp, thinks on his feet, and thinks outside the box! Add to that caring, down to earth, and a praying man! Just can’t be topped!
About Dr. Michael Isaac, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1558398222
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaac works at
Dr. Isaac has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.