Dr. Michael Istfan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Istfan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital, Montgomery General Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
The Rheumatology Center4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 301, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 720-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Montgomery General Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He listens about all your concerns. He is willing to help you with extra help if you have a flare up. Kind and very good doctor!
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
