Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Jenkins, MD
Dr. Michael Jenkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Collingsworth General Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins' Office Locations
Texas Tech Physicians1400 Wallace Blvd Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Collingsworth General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jenkins is an excellent doctor with many years of experience. He is very knowledgeable, listens to the patient, and works with them on what care to receive. The office staff are excellent. Wait time is minimal in most cases.
About Dr. Michael Jenkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912900028
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jenkins speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.