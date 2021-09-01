Overview

Dr. Michael Jerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jerman works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ and Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.