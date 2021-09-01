See All Cardiologists in Tempe, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Jerman, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Jerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jerman works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Queen Creek, AZ and Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Tempe Location
    1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute
    250 W Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  3. 3
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute
    1940 S Country Club Dr Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Thomas Location
    6401 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
  5. 5
    C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Queen Creek Location
    21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 134, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1573
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Kingman Cardiovascular Associates
    1739 E Beverly Ave Ste 217, Kingman, AZ 86409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 681-8724
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Pericardial Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Pericardial Disease
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2021
    I met Dr. Jerman when he installed a pacemaker in me after having a heart attack and two stints installed. I thought Dr. Jerman was amazing, he was compassionate, yet very professional and is gifted at explaining to you, your medical issues as well as the procedures needed for your heart. He is a great listener when I was explaining what I was experiencing. I am so thankful he is now my Heart Doctor. Great Doctor.
    Janice Lynn Orbison — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Jerman, MD

    Cardiology
    41 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1588667596
    Education & Certifications

    Harbor UCLA Med Center
    University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Michael Jerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jerman has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

