Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America409 N UNIVERSITY AVE, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-6980
Conway Gastroenterology PA455 Hogan Ln, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 513-0799
The Gastro-intestinal Center Inc405 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-6980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, prompt, professional. I am extremely pleased.
About Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134123813
Education & Certifications
- Regional Med Center At Memphis
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.