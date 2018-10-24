Overview

Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.