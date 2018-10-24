See All Sports Medicine Doctors in University Place, WA
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Johnson, MD

Sports Medicine
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place
    7210 40th St W Ste 320, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?

    Oct 24, 2018
    Great guy, all around caring and knowledgeable best doc ever, staff is always friendly girls at the front are always super nice and know what they are doing easy checkin process
    Miss lady in Lakewood, WA — Oct 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Johnson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnson to family and friends

    Dr. Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Johnson, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174551295
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.