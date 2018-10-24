Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place7210 40th St W Ste 320, University Place, WA 98466 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy, all around caring and knowledgeable best doc ever, staff is always friendly girls at the front are always super nice and know what they are doing easy checkin process
About Dr. Michael Johnson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1174551295
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
