Dr. Michael Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Katz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Piedmont Nephrology and Internal Medicine105 Collier Rd NW Ste 3040, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-8400
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly recommend Dr. Michael Katz, and his entire office and staff. Longtime patient. He's knowledgable, compassionate, concerned, and conversant in the latest medical trends and treatments. Staff is always on point, and courteous. They don't overbook and leave you waiting forever. What else could you want in an MD?
- Nephrology
- English
- 1336215037
- Oh State University Hospital|University Of Pa Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.