Overview of Dr. Michael Kay, MD

Dr. Michael Kay, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kay works at Kay & Tabas Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.