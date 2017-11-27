Overview

Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Kendrick works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrectomy and Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.