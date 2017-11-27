Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD
Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-6905
He is a very caring person. Very skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Kendrick, MD
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851365712
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
