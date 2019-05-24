See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Liverpool, NY
Dr. Michael Kenney, DO

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Kenney, DO

Dr. Michael Kenney, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Kenney works at North Medical Family Physicians in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kenney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Medical Family Physicians
    5100 W Taft Rd Ste 1G, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 452-2828

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Immunization Administration
Back Pain
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Immunization Administration
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Kenney, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659431963
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kenney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kenney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kenney works at North Medical Family Physicians in Liverpool, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kenney’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.