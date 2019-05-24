Dr. Michael Kenney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kenney, DO
Dr. Michael Kenney, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
North Medical Family Physicians5100 W Taft Rd Ste 1G, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2828
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
in my last email, i forgot to thank his nurses who are the nicest ladiesand also the waitime is always short that says dr. kenney and his staff are about patients and not the bottom line.thankyou and have a wonderful memorial day! maria
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1659431963
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Kenney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenney works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.