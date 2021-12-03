Dr. Michael Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Knight, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Knight, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Knight works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meridian Trauma Associates1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3968Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?
Great Doctor! The whole team at Jersey Shore is amazing. It does not matter which doctor you get they are just simply the best along with the nurses. Incredible life saving trauma icu.
About Dr. Michael Knight, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487852570
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- St Georges U
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.