Dr. Michael Kreines, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Kreines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Kreines works at
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
Ohio Gastroenterolgy/Liver Inst4746 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 751-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
The staff at Dr. Kreines' office at Vernon Place in Clifton was very pleasant and helpful. On my way to my appt I called the office for directions and found out I was on the wrong side of town. The woman on the phone was helpful, patient with me and even waited while I checked my GPS. I was supposed to get to my appt early to fill out paperwork but I was 5 minutes late for my apt time. When I got to the office, the gentleman at the desk was kind, knowledgeable and reassuring. Everyone I encountered in that office were personable, helpful, knowledgeable, and caring. Including Dr. Kreines!
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194714907
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
