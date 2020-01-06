See All Gastroenterologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Michael Kreines, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Kreines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Kreines works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - Clifton
    2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 751-6667
    Ohio Gastroenterolgy/Liver Inst
    4746 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 751-6667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ulcerative Colitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2020
    The staff at Dr. Kreines' office at Vernon Place in Clifton was very pleasant and helpful. On my way to my appt I called the office for directions and found out I was on the wrong side of town. The woman on the phone was helpful, patient with me and even waited while I checked my GPS. I was supposed to get to my appt early to fill out paperwork but I was 5 minutes late for my apt time. When I got to the office, the gentleman at the desk was kind, knowledgeable and reassuring. Everyone I encountered in that office were personable, helpful, knowledgeable, and caring. Including Dr. Kreines!
    Kathy Lowry — Jan 06, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Kreines, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194714907
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    • University Of Minnesota
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Kreines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreines works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kreines’s profile.

    Dr. Kreines has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

