Overview

Dr. Michael Kreines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Kreines works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.