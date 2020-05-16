Overview

Dr. Michael Ku, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ku works at Bronson Primary Care Partners - Texas Corners in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.