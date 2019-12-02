Overview of Dr. Michael Lang, MD

Dr. Michael Lang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.