Dr. Michael Lang, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Lang, MD
Dr. Michael Lang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
- 1 200 Lothrop St Ste B-400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 471-4772
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! Knowledgeable, skilled, compassionate, humble. So very grateful for the excellent care Dr. Lang provided for my loved one.
About Dr. Michael Lang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lang speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
