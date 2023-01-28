Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langiulli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD
Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ruston, LA.
Dr. Langiulli's Office Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Ruston1809 Northpointe Ln Ste 103, Ruston, LA 71270 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Northern Louisiana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have used this cardiologist since 2010. He saved my life in 2010 and I will never forget it. He listens and is very through with his exams. His staff are very polite and know what they are doing.
About Dr. Michael Langiulli, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1992765440
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langiulli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langiulli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Langiulli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Langiulli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langiulli has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langiulli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Langiulli speaks Italian.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Langiulli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langiulli.
