Dr. Michael Link, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Michael Link, MD

Dr. Michael Link, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Link works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Link's Office Locations

    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Disorders
Deep Brain Stimulation
Surgical Nutrition
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Link is an extraordinary neurosurgeon, an absolute rockstar in his field, and overall the most genuine and honest neurosurgeon I’ve seen (and I’ve seen a lot)! Would absolutely recommend him and the Mayo Clinic staff. I’m three weeks out from a very complicated tumor removal, and I have next to no deficits and I’m walking and talking and even driving again since my surgery! He’s passing his knowledge down to other talented neurosurgeons to keep his legacy and talent in the pipeline, and I’m so grateful for that. Definitely meet with Dr. Link and his team if you’re in need of brain surgery, I’m so grateful that I did :)
    P. Rae — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Link, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134107873
    Education & Certifications

    • U Cincinnati/Mayfield Clin
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Clin
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

