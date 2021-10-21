Dr. Michael Litrel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litrel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Litrel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Litrel, MD
Dr. Michael Litrel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Litrel's Office Locations
Woodstock Office100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 720-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to visit Dr. Litrel yesterday for a consultation. He was very nice, down to earth, knowledgeable and considerate of his patients well being. I would definitely recommend him to anyone in search of an honest doctor that cares.
About Dr. Michael Litrel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1821105073
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
