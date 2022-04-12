Overview of Dr. Michael Loeffler, MD

Dr. Michael Loeffler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Loeffler works at Center For Ophthalmology in Lighthouse Point, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.