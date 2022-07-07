Overview of Dr. Michael Longley, MD

Dr. Michael Longley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF STELLENBOSCH / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Longley works at Nebraska Spine and Pain Center in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Spinal Stenosis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.