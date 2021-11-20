Dr. Michael Lopresti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopresti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lopresti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Lopresti, MD
Dr. Michael Lopresti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Lopresti works at
Dr. Lopresti's Office Locations
Center of Orthopedic Surgeryinc.1 Infinity Corporate Centre Dr Ste 160, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 581-5555
Center of Orthopedic Surgeryinc.6789 Ridge Rd Ste 100, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 845-6400
- 3 5901 E Royalton Rd Ste 1400, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (440) 792-9055
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I believe it's important to know what the long term outcomes look like, not just short term. Dr. Lopresti performed my total hip replacement in March, 2008. At the time I was 44 years old. My short and long term outcomes have continued to be outstanding. I routinely play slow pitch softball and ice hockey. Playing sports, doing yardwork & home projects are a complete afterthought. I have zero limitations and it's as though the surgery never happened. What more could you possibly ask for! At the time (2008), Dr. Lopresti used the latest technology which was a ceramic femoral ball attached to a titanium stem. The socket was lined with polyethylene plastic. I am unsure how the technology has progressed since then, but this is clearly working wonderfully. If I am ever to need a different joint replaced, I would not hesitate to use Dr. Michael Lopresti again.
About Dr. Michael Lopresti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861455370
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopresti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopresti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopresti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopresti works at
Dr. Lopresti has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopresti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopresti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopresti.
