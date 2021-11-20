Overview of Dr. Michael Lopresti, MD

Dr. Michael Lopresti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Lopresti works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.