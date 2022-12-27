Overview of Dr. Michael Lotfi, MD

Dr. Michael Lotfi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.