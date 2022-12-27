Dr. Lotfi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lotfi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Lotfi, MD
Dr. Michael Lotfi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotfi's Office Locations
- 1 5305 Greenwood Ave Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 840-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
There is nothing better than a welcoming office and a doctor who takes the care of the patient serious. He explains in details and follow up with the questions.
About Dr. Michael Lotfi, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
NPI: 1811994296
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotfi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotfi has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lotfi speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.