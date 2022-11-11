Dr. Michael Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Louie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Louie, MD
Dr. Michael Louie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Louie's Office Locations
Hoag Urology510 Superior Ave Ste 200F, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 999-8979
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Health Net
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
great MD. I am a retired pediatrician so I have had lots of experience evaluating other docs.
About Dr. Michael Louie, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538294798
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston University College Of Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louie has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.