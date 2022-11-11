Overview of Dr. Michael Louie, MD

Dr. Michael Louie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Louie works at Hoag Urology in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

