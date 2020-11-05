See All Gastroenterologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Michael Mahoney, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Mahoney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University School of Medicine

Dr. Mahoney works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

    Mercy Medical Group
    3941 J St Ste 450, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 736-2323
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Northcal Hematology Oncology Inc
    11795 Education St Ste 220, Auburn, CA 95602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 889-7400

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • San Francisco Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Nov 05, 2020
    I was admitted to the hospital with a low Hgb and Hct. My primary care felt that I was losing blood from an upper GI and asked Dr Mahoney to take care of me. He did a EGD and found an ulcer which had been bleeding but had stopped. He biopsied the lesion. Blood was administered to bring up my Hct. I was extremely pleased with the care I received from all the staff but especially Dr Mahoney.
    Judy Francis — Nov 05, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Mahoney, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1497881965
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Gastroenterology
    Dr. Michael Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

