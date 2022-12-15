Dr. Malloy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Malloy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Malloy, MD
Dr. Michael Malloy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Malloy's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Rheumatology6160 S Yale Ave # 2, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 495-2685
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Malloy 5 years. The very first impression of Dr Malloy was spot on and he really took my arthritis pain I was in seriously. When I need to see him or Theresa Dr. Malloy’s nurse practitioner. She is very good and listens too. I always leave her with a plan. If I had a choice to stay with Dr Malloy or change to a Rheumatologist that was only a few miles away from my home, I wouldn’t change to another -Rheumatologist as long as I can see Dr. Malloy and his staff! The office girls do an amazing job too. I love the entire office, I don’t feel like I’m seeing a Dr, I am treated like family. I would definitely without hesitation, recommend Dr Malloy and his team!!
About Dr. Michael Malloy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Mc
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
Dr. Malloy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malloy has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malloy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.