See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (98)
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD

Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Mastrangelo works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mastrangelo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mastrangelo?

    Feb 13, 2017
    Dr Mastrangelo is kind, pleasant, and his patient care is outstanding. I know when I leave his office I had an extensive checkup and always feel confident and safe with his detailed information.
    Francine in Hammonton, NJ — Feb 13, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mastrangelo to family and friends

    Dr. Mastrangelo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mastrangelo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023030368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Oncologic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mastrangelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mastrangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mastrangelo works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mastrangelo’s profile.

    Dr. Mastrangelo has seen patients for Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastrangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastrangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastrangelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastrangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastrangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.