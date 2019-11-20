Dr. Michael Matilsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matilsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Matilsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Matilsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rocky Point, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Mitral Valve Disease and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 745 Route 25A Ste D, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Directions (631) 686-7885
-
2
Three Village Cardiology PC210 N BELLE MEAD AVE, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-1400
- 3 75 N Country Rd Ste 1001, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 686-7885
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you need a Cardiologist look no further.
About Dr. Michael Matilsky, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
