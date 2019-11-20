Overview

Dr. Michael Matilsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rocky Point, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Mitral Valve Disease and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.