Overview

Dr. Michael McCaffrey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. McCaffrey works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.