Dr. Michael McCaffrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaffrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCaffrey, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McCaffrey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. McCaffrey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Neurosciences4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8205
-
2
Strand Regional Specialty Assoc8170 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCaffrey?
Moving here from Pittsburgh I was in need of his experience and care of my issues from a TBI. Sooooo happy I found him????
About Dr. Michael McCaffrey, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902863103
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VA
- Medical College Of Virginia|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Of Medicine - Neurology|Western Pennsylvania Hosptial - Internal Medicine|Western Pennsylvania Hosptial-Internal Medicine
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCaffrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCaffrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCaffrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCaffrey works at
Dr. McCaffrey has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCaffrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCaffrey speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaffrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaffrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCaffrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCaffrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.