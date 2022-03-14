Overview of Dr. Michael McDermott, MD

Dr. Michael McDermott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Toronto School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. McDermott works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.