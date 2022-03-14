Dr. Michael McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McDermott, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael McDermott, MD
Dr. Michael McDermott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Toronto School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. McDermott's Office Locations
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McDermott sets a very high bar and 100% delivers the absolute best medical recommendations for my very complex neurological condition. I am incredibly grateful to be under his care.
About Dr. Michael McDermott, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- University of British Columbia Hospital Neurological Surgery|University of British Columbia Hospital Neurological Surgery
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Toronto School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
