Dr. Michael McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McDonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael McDonald, MD
Dr. Michael McDonald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of California San Francisco
Dr. McDonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A260, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?
Dr mcdonald is amazing extremely knowledgeable and kind. I would recommend anyone to him u can't go wrong. Amazing
About Dr. Michael McDonald, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1982632972
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDonald using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.