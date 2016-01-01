Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McNamara, MD
Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8953Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.