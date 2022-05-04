Overview of Dr. Michael McShane, MD

Dr. Michael McShane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Mary Rutan Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. McShane works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.