Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael McShane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Mary Rutan Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Grove City Surgery Center1325 Stringtown Rd Ste 100, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 827-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Positive feedback from explained situation. Doctors plan before surgery as positive. Surgery went without any complications. And recovered in no time. Plan to get into him very soon as possible to review the original knee and start the second one.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1477563070
- Depaul Med Center
- Columbus Chldns Hospital
- Mt Carmel Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Dr. McShane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McShane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McShane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McShane works at
Dr. McShane has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McShane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McShane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McShane.
