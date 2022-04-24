Overview of Dr. Michael Mikolajczak, DO

Dr. Michael Mikolajczak, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mikolajczak works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.