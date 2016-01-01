Overview of Dr. Michael Millenson, MD

Dr. Michael Millenson, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Millenson works at Abington Cancer Care Specialists in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nodular Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.