Dr. Michael Mishalanie, DPM
Dr. Michael Mishalanie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Dr. Mishalanie's Office Locations
Primary Office I433 SW 41st St, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 226-5656Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1982694501
Education & Certifications
- Waldo Osteopath Genl Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Syracuse University
Dr. Mishalanie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishalanie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishalanie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishalanie speaks Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishalanie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishalanie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishalanie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishalanie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.