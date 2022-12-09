Overview of Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD

Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Mitchell works at Prospect Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.