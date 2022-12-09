Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD
Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's at Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee2301 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt, listens well, takes his time with the patients.
About Dr. Michael Mitchell, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164501771
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wi Affil Hospital
- St Josephs Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.