Overview

Dr. Michael Morton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Morton works at Atlantic Surgical Associates - 330 Borthwick Ave in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Derry, NH and Rochester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.