Dr. Michael Nagata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Nagata works at Santa Monica Family Physicians in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.