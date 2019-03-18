Overview of Dr. Michael Nagoshi, MD

Dr. Michael Nagoshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Nagoshi works at Central Medical Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.