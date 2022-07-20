Dr. Michael Newan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Newan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Newan, MD
Dr. Michael Newan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Newan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Newan's Office Locations
-
1
Michael M. Newan MD PA1075 9th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 895-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newan?
My trusted and experienced doctor over more than 15 years.
About Dr. Michael Newan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1114033453
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newan works at
Dr. Newan has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newan speaks Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.