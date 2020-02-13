Overview of Dr. Michael Ober, MD

Dr. Michael Ober, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Ober works at Consultants in Ophthalmic & Facial Plastic Surgery in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.