Dr. Michael Ober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ober, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ober, MD
Dr. Michael Ober, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Ober works at
Dr. Ober's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants Of Michigan29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 324, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 356-8610
Hospital Affiliations
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ober?
Excellent diagnostician Warm and compassionate
About Dr. Michael Ober, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003976416
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ NY-Presby Hosp|Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ober has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ober works at
Dr. Ober has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.