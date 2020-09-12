See All Urologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Michael Oefelein, MD

Urology
2.9 (42)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Oefelein, MD

Dr. Michael Oefelein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Oefelein works at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Oefelein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
    420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 665-0505
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 665-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Sep 12, 2020
    Quintessential medical professional! Always cheerful and helpful. Works diligently to problem solve and makes the patient confident and relaxed. Highly recommend Dr. Oefelein!
    James Craig Fox — Sep 12, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Oefelein, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598873184
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern University School Of Medicine-McGaw Medical Center
    Internship
    • Northwestern University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
