Dr. Michael Oefelein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 665-0505MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 665-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Quintessential medical professional! Always cheerful and helpful. Works diligently to problem solve and makes the patient confident and relaxed. Highly recommend Dr. Oefelein!
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University School Of Medicine-McGaw Medical Center
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Rochester
Dr. Oefelein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oefelein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oefelein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oefelein has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oefelein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Oefelein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oefelein.
