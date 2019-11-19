Dr. Michael O'Hanlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hanlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael O'Hanlan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with UCLA - University of California Los Angeles
Michael O'Hanlan MD CHTD8905 S Pecos Rd Ste 23A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (928) 704-5400
I have been seeing Dr. O'Hanlan for over a year. He diagnosed my RA immediately and has helped me manage it. It took months to originally get in to see him, but now when I get to the office I get in quickly. They are all very knowledgeable, friendly and caring.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1700993771
- UCLA - University of California Los Angeles
- Hahnemann Medical College & Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
