Dr. Michael Olenginski, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Olenginski, DO
Dr. Michael Olenginski, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Olenginski's Office Locations
Ent. Surgical Group PC423 3rd Ave Ste C, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and thorough.
About Dr. Michael Olenginski, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881624856
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olenginski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olenginski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olenginski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olenginski has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olenginski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenginski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenginski.
