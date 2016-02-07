Overview of Dr. Michael Packer, MD

Dr. Michael Packer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Packer works at Urology for Children in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.