Dr. Michael Packer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Packer, MD
Dr. Michael Packer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Packer works at
Dr. Packer's Office Locations
1
Urology for Children, 500 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046
2
Urology for Children, 160 E Erie Ave Ste 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had testicular torsion
About Dr. Michael Packer, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Packer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Packer accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Packer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Packer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Packer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Packer speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Packer.
