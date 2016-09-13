Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM
Dr. Michael Pearlman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waldorf, MD.
Michael E Pearlman Dpm P.A.12103 OLD LINE CTR, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 843-8058
I found him to be professional and to the point. Not to be confused with telling me what I wanted to hear. Example I work in a business professional environment and the topic of the type of shoe that I thought should wear at work vice what would fix the pain in my foot could only be treated by a relaxed walking shoe and if my work had a problem with that he would write a note. The way it was spoken some people might find gruff but it was true and my foot feels much better now.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
