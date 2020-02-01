See All Pediatric Neurologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD

Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Pearlman works at Mountain Blue Cancer Care Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Blue Cancer Care Center
    799 E Hampden Ave Ste 500, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Feb 01, 2020
    Dr Pearlman was pleasant, sharing his expertise and listening patiently to our discouragement with previous tests and diagnoses. He cares and we are glad to have him looking out for me.
    Mary Reiter — Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417226200
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Medical School
    • University Of Colorado Denver School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearlman works at Mountain Blue Cancer Care Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Pearlman’s profile.

    Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

