Dr. Sujatha Nallapareddy, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (130)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sujatha Nallapareddy, MD

Dr. Sujatha Nallapareddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nallapareddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 450, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0983
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers
    1700 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0984
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Parker
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 421, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 26, 2022
    I have just moved from Phoenix and transferred to Dr. Nallapareddy. I was fortunate to find an oncologist like her that shows concern for my care.
    — Dec 26, 2022
    About Dr. Sujatha Nallapareddy, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164578779
    Education & Certifications

    • DEVELOPMENTAL THERAPEUTICS AND GASTROINTESTINAL ONCOLGY FELLOWSHIP, UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, AURORA, CO|University of Colorado
    • State University - New York-Buffalo|State University of New York at Buffalo
    • Erie County Med Center|Erie County Medical Center
    • Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sujatha Nallapareddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nallapareddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nallapareddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nallapareddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Nallapareddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nallapareddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nallapareddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nallapareddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

