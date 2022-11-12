Dr. Michael Piesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Piesman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Piesman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Piesman works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio12850 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piesman?
Dr. Piesman is a kind, caring and professional physician. He is a good listener and he provided me with suggestions to consider, to deal with my personal health issues. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Piesman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750402046
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piesman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piesman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piesman works at
Dr. Piesman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Piesman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.