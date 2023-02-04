Overview of Dr. Michael Polinsky, MD

Dr. Michael Polinsky, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Polinsky works at Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Scoliosis and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.