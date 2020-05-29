See All Podiatric Surgeons in Tustin, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (20)
Map Pin Small Tustin, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM

Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.

Dr. Poliskie works at California Foot & Ankle Group, Inc in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Poliskie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael K Poliskie, D.P.M.
    13420 Newport Ave Ste E, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 352-5550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • Placentia-Linda Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Cryotherapy for Warts
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Foot Surgery
Foot Wounds
Forefoot Reconstruction
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Ingrown Toenail Removal
Ingrown Toenail Surgery
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Leg Wounds
Pediatric Ankle Fractures
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery
Reconstructive Foot Surgery
Stress Fracture of Foot
Surgery, Trauma
Toe Wounds
Wart Removal
Warts
Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 29, 2020
    I can't express the extent of services that Dr. P brings to his patients. My 95 year old mom sees him for an ankle wound and he has not done less than amazing getting her wound healed. I visit my mom from NC at least 5 times a year, pre covid-19, and he always treats her with compassion. He has even called me in NC to discuss her medical needs. I cannot enough express my sincere appreciation for all that he has done for her. He is an amazing specialist and I hope this review will go out to future patients of his. I give him the gold medal if there was a thing in the medical community!! Thank you so much Dr. Poliskie for taking such good care of my mom!!
    Deby Cozzie — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477658391
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Poliskie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliskie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poliskie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poliskie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poliskie works at California Foot & Ankle Group, Inc in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Poliskie’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliskie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliskie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poliskie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poliskie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

